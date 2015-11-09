BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 MDxHealth SA :
* To participate in prospective clinical validation study with AssureMDx for bladder cancer
* Has entered into an agreement with Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam (Erasmus MC) for the inclusion of MDxHealth's AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015