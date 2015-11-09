(Corrects period in headline to Q3 from Q)
Nov 9 Abn Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS):
* Reports Q3 operating income of 2.11 billion euros ($2.27
billion) compared to 2.01 billion euros a year ago
* Q3 operating result is 875 million euros compared to 862
million euros a year ago
* Q3 underlying profit is 509 million euros compared to 450
million euros a year ago
* Says the capital position (fully-loaded CET1 ratio) was
14.8 percent at the end of September , up from 14.0 percent at
the end of June
* Says the underlying return on equity (ROE) was 12.7
percent in the third quarter of 2015, equal to the third quarter
of 2014
* Says it raised its financial ambitions
* Sees fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio range
of 11.5-13.5 percent
* Sees cost/income ratio of 56-60 percent by 2017
* Sees return on equity of 10-13 percent in the coming years
* Sees dividend payout ratio of 50 percent as from and over
the full year 2017
Source text: abn.com/1SCKQuv
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9286 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)