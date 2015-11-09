BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 Almirall SA :
* 9-month net sales 595.3 million euros ($640.8 million) versus 654.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 73.3 million euros versus 42.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 172.6 million euros versus 107.0 million euros year ago
* 9-month research and development expenses 51.7 million euros versus 80.1 million euros year ago
* Says that dermatology represents 42.5 percent of total net sales in 9 months
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oOpF0j) Further company coverage:
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage: