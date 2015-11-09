UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Announces signature of the strategic partnership agreements between Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs and HNA Tourism Groups
* Implementation of these agreements remains subject to customary approvals by French and Chinese authorities
* These projects will be implemented within a joint-venture 60 percent owned by HNA Tourism Group and 40 percent by Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs that will be incorporated by end of 2015
* This joint-venture will support real estate and tourism services provided on behalf of investors from each project
* It will be granted exclusivity to develop concepts inspired by Center Parcs in China
* HNA tourism group commits to mobilize funding for five first projects over next three years, for a total investment value estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion)
* Agreements between both groups plan an equity investment of HNA Tourism Group into Pierre Et Vacances S.A.
* HNA Tourism Group will subscribe to a reserved capital increase representing 10.00 percent of PVSA capital post transaction at a price of 25.18 euros per share
* Following this capital increase, SITI (holding controlled by Gérard Bremond) will hold 39.83 percent of PVSA capital and 57.99 percent of voting rights
* As part of this partnership, SITI and HNA Tourism Group signed a shareholders' agreement as follows:
* HNA Tourism Group to commit to a lock-up and standstill clauses
* HNA Tourism Group to have two representatives at PVSA board of directors
* SITI to maintain its majority representation at PVSA board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources