Nov 9 Hiscox Ltd :
* Gross written premiums grew by 12.9 pct to 1,536.9 million
stg (2014:1,361.3 million stg) driven by a strong performance in
insurance lines particularly in Hiscox USA and Hiscox london
market.
* Rating environment remains mixed. In our retail businesses
in UK and US, rates are broadly flat. In europe we are seeing
single-digit increases in both personal and commercial lines.
* Investment return to 30 September 2015 was +0.7 pct (+0.9%
annualised).
* Group has also benefited from good risk selection and a
lack of storms, floods and hurricanes
* A combination of good underwriting and wind season ending
without incident has resulted in another benign period for
hiscox
* Although considerable uncertainty exists around explosion
in port of Tianjin, based on early estimates, group expects net
claims of $10 million
* For Californian wildfires in September and more recent
South Carolina floods, group had limited exposure
* Hiscox UK and Europe has reserved net EUR 5 million for
October floods in south of France
