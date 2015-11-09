Nov 9 National Grid Plc

* On 6 November 2015, National Grid filed a request with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to update its electricity distribution rates for its Massachusetts Electric companies

* First time since 2009 that company has filed a request to update its electricity distribution rates

* National Grid is requesting an approximate $143 million per annum increase in electricity delivery revenue to cover increased operating costs and investments made in its electric delivery network

* Filing is expected to take up to 11 months to review and to conclude in September 2016, with new rates effective 1 October 2016