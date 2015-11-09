BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 9 National Grid Plc
* On 6 November 2015, National Grid filed a request with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to update its electricity distribution rates for its Massachusetts Electric companies
* First time since 2009 that company has filed a request to update its electricity distribution rates
* National Grid is requesting an approximate $143 million per annum increase in electricity delivery revenue to cover increased operating costs and investments made in its electric delivery network
* Filing is expected to take up to 11 months to review and to conclude in September 2016, with new rates effective 1 October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.