* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q3 operating loss 6.4 million Danish crowns ($923,840.87) versus loss 6.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net turnover 0.0 crowns versus 127,000 million crowns year ago
* Considers share issue with pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders
* Says have extended credit facility by 6.0 million crowns provided by its major shareholder
* If a financial solution is not reached within this year, company considers operations going forward from 2016 to be associated with significant uncertainties
($1 = 6.9276 Danish crowns)
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oOpF0j) Further company coverage:
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage: