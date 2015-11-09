UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Lonmin Plc
* Final results
* Fy platinum sales of 751,560 ounces - highest since 2007 and above market guidance of 730,000 ounces
* Fy cost of production per pgm ounce reduced to r10,339 per pgm ounce - lower than guidance of r10,800
* Fy tightly controlled capital expenditure of $136 million - lower than original guidance of $250 million
* Fy underlying loss per share of 16.2 cents versus earnings 5.4 cents in prior year
* Fy net debt of $185 million with available committed facilities of $543 million (net debt of $29 million in 2014)
* Fy underlying loss before tax $143 million ($46 million profit in 2014)
* Sees platinum sales of c.700,000 ounces for 2016, and c.650,000 for each of 2017 and 2018
* Unit costs to be broadly flat on 2015 in nominal terms at c.r10,400 for three more years to 2018
* Sees capital expenditure limited to c.$132 million for 2016, $110 million for 2017 and $188 million for 2018
* Reduction in size of group's workforce and overheads planned to deliver 2016 cost reduction of c.r0.7 billion and c.r1.6 billion for 2017
* Renegotiating ore purchase agreements to include more favourable terms which will allow mining at w1 and e1 shafts to continue in 2016
* Reporting of how vw diesel crisis might effect pgms has been varied
* Crisis highlights need for tightened and harmonised legislation worldwide which would require more platinum demand
* Global primary platinum supply forecast is 5.8 moz for 2015, a 17% recovery on 2014
* Total revenue for year ended 30 sept 2015 was $1,293 million, an increase of $328 million or 34%, compared to prior year revenue of $965 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources