BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 Roche Holding Ag
* Launches new H&E tissue staining solution - ventana HE 600 system
* Ventana HE 600 system currently available worldwide with exception of Latin America, where it will become available in early 2016
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015