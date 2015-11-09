BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 Onxeo SA :
* Reports the initial results from its Phase 1 trial of belinostat, its potent, pan-HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor, in combination with CHOP chemotherapy regimen as first-line treatment in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)
* Says data demonstrate 89 percent objective response rate, 72 percent complete response rate, and good safety profile of belinostat in combination with CHOP
* Study supports interest of belinostat in combination with CHOP as first-line treatment for PTCL
* Says the efficacy data indicate that the combination is a promising new regimen in PTCL that Onxeo together with its partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will further evaluate in a Phase 3 randomized trial, planned to begin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oOpF0j) Further company coverage:
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage: