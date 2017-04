Nov 9 Aggreko Plc

* Expectations for year unchanged

* Underlying revenue for q3 was 7% behind last year with reported revenue down 6%

* Rental solutions revenue was down 1% on last year

* Power solutions revenue was 11% lower than same period last year

* Continue to expect that underlying revenue trend in second half of year will be similar to that in first half