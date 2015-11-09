BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide recall of its strataMR adjustable valves and shunts
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
Nov 9 CellaVision AB :
* Q3 net sales 74.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 47.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 30.3 million crowns versus 7.7 million crowns year ago
* Very sound growth in sales and operating margin explained by order for veterinary medicine laboratories in North America
* For full year 2015 continue to expect an operative operating profit in excess of 65 million crowns
* Amgen Inc - CEO Robert Bradway's total compensation for 2016 was $16.9 million versus $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oOpF0j) Further company coverage:
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nIQhOm) Further company coverage: