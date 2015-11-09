Nov 9 CellaVision AB :

* Q3 net sales 74.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 47.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 30.3 million crowns versus 7.7 million crowns year ago

* Very sound growth in sales and operating margin explained by order for veterinary medicine laboratories in North America

* For full year 2015 continue to expect an operative operating profit in excess of 65 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7123 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)