Nov 9 Mobotix AG :

* Revenues for the full year grew from 78 million euros ($83.97 million) by 2 pct to 80 million euros

* FY EBITDA amounts to 8.8 million euros and is 70 pct above the previous year's figure (previous year: 5.2 million euros)

* FY consolidated net income was 4.1 million euros over the previous year, nearly quadrupled (previous year: 1.1 million euros)

* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros per share