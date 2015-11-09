Nov 9 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of 1.04 billion rupees versus 866 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of 46.2 million rupees versus loss of 94.9 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 RevPAR increased 19 percent

* Says both occupancy and ADR are "ahead of last year" for Q2

* Says results for Q2 should show "good growth" in EBITDA on the corresponding quarter last year