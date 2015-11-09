Nov 9 Numericable-SFR :

* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW STREAMING VIDEO ON DEMAND SERVICE IN FRANCE NEXT WEEK CALLED ZIVE

* SAYS ZIVE WILL BE A NETFLIX COMPETITOR, COST ABOUT 9.90 EURO PER MONTH AND BE INCLUDED FOR SOME HIGH END CUSTOMER

* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SET TOP BOX FOR FIBRE NEXT WEEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)