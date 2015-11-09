Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 Numericable-SFR :
* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW STREAMING VIDEO ON DEMAND SERVICE IN FRANCE NEXT WEEK CALLED ZIVE
* SAYS ZIVE WILL BE A NETFLIX COMPETITOR, COST ABOUT 9.90 EURO PER MONTH AND BE INCLUDED FOR SOME HIGH END CUSTOMER
* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SET TOP BOX FOR FIBRE NEXT WEEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)