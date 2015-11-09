Nov 9 Kloeckner & Co SE

* Friedhelm Loh's holding exceeded threshold of 15 pct

* Says Loh's investment is aimed at generating a trading profit and at implementing strategic objectives

* Says Loh currently intends to exert an influence on appointment of members of issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies

* Says Loh does not intend to achieve a material change in capital structure or dividend policy of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: