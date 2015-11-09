Nov 9 Biohit Oyj

* Colorectal screening project to start in Russia with Biohit ColonView test

* Russian Federation starts a pilot project for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, targeted to 48-75-year-old asymptomatic persons

* Pilot program will start during November in Saint Petersburg, with around 20,000 persons to be screened

* Screening test will be selected for project, based on results from pilot phase, Biohit Oyj's ColonView test is one of options

* After this, the project will last six years and will include all 18 districts of Saint Petersburg

