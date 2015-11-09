Nov 9 Schouw & Co A/S

* Schouw & Co. signed an agreement earlier to acquire the hydraulics company Specma AB from Investment AB Latour of Sweden

* The transaction is worth a total of 820 million Swedish crowns ($94.71 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value), equal to about 650 million Danish crowns

* Deal will have no effect on Schouw & Co.'s consolidated revenue and EBIT guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6581 Swedish crowns)