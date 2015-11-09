Nov 9 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Has committed to invest up to 200 million Swedish crowns ($23.12 million) in Greenbridge Investment Limited partnership

* Says the purpose and objective of Greenbridge is to invest in and have an industrial focus on high-tech and/ or software related companies

* Investment is expected to have only marginal impact on UIE's net profit in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

