UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Juventus FC SpA :
* Q1 2015/16 revenue 105.0 million euros ($112.65 million) versus 53.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 16.8 million euros versus loss of 28.6 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources