BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
Nov 9 Space2 SpA :
* Net financial position at Sept. 30 starting from May 28 at 305 million euros ($327.23 million)
* Reports net profit from May 28 to Sept. 30 of 11,285 euros
* Does not provide comparative data as company listed on July 31, 2015
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
DETROIT, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it expects further credit deterioration in auto lenders' portfolios in 2017 as the U.S. auto market comes off a boom cycle in which smaller subprime lenders have been aggressively pursuing market share.