BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
Nov 9 Emlak Konut Reit :
* Jan. - Oct. sales of 5.27 billion lira ($1.80 billion) with 8,746 units
* Oct. sales of 505.3 million lira with 635 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9203 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
DETROIT, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it expects further credit deterioration in auto lenders' portfolios in 2017 as the U.S. auto market comes off a boom cycle in which smaller subprime lenders have been aggressively pursuing market share.