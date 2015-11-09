BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
Nov 9 Ozak Reit
* Reports Q3 revenue of 62.8 million lira ($21.5 million)versus 151.7 million lira a year ago
* Q3 net profit of 2.3 million lira versus 122.0 million lira a year ago
* Q3 net profit of 2.3 million lira versus 122.0 million lira a year ago
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
DETROIT, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it expects further credit deterioration in auto lenders' portfolios in 2017 as the U.S. auto market comes off a boom cycle in which smaller subprime lenders have been aggressively pursuing market share.