BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
Nov 9 Fonciere Atland SA :
* Rented to Siemens AG a real estate site for offices and activities located in Toulouse
* The building was leased under a commitment of 9 years
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
DETROIT, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that it expects further credit deterioration in auto lenders' portfolios in 2017 as the U.S. auto market comes off a boom cycle in which smaller subprime lenders have been aggressively pursuing market share.
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (SACP postpones Friday's march)