UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Tom Tailor :
* Initiates cost reduction and efficiency program "CORE" to increase competitiveness
* Focus on core brands and closing of Tom Tailor Polo Team and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men
* Return-Based evaluation of sales organization across countries and channels
* Reduction of operating costs
* Strategy unchanged: long-term profitable growth through accelerated verticalization
* Expects to realize full financial impact of cost reduction measures, amounting to at least 10 million euros ($11 million) per year, from 2018 onward
* Tom Tailor Polo Team brand and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men line are scheduled to be withdrawn from market in summer of 2016
* In 2016, up to 30 new stores are scheduled to be opened, as compared with 115 openings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources