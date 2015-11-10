CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
Nov 10 Harel Mallac & Co Ltd :
* Quarter-Ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of 1.11 billion rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees year ago
* Quarter-Ended Sept 30, 2015 group loss before tax of 32 million rupees versus profit of 115.5 million rupees year ago Source text (bit.ly/1WK91Nr) Further company coverage:
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid