UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Grandvision NV :
* Reports nine months 2015 revenue growth of 15.5 pct and EBITDA growth of 16.7 pct
* 9 month revenue increased by 15.5 pct or 14.7 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q: 12.7 pct and 13.2 pct, respectively) to 2,419 million euros (3Q: 808 million euros)
* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 16.7 pct or 15.4 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q15: 15.7 pct and 14.9 pct, respectively) to 400 million euros in 9 months (3Q: 142 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.