Nov 10 Grandvision NV :

* Reports nine months 2015 revenue growth of 15.5 pct and EBITDA growth of 16.7 pct

* 9 month revenue increased by 15.5 pct or 14.7 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q: 12.7 pct and 13.2 pct, respectively) to 2,419 million euros (3Q: 808 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 16.7 pct or 15.4 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q15: 15.7 pct and 14.9 pct, respectively) to 400 million euros in 9 months (3Q: 142 million euros)