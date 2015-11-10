CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
Nov 10 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Q3 rental income 309 million Swedish crowns ($35.6 million) versus 240 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 91 million crowns versus 35 million crowns year ago
* Believes will achieve a rolling annual pace of 1,000 apartments per year during Q4
* Believes will achieve forecast of renovating about 500 apartments in 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1M3nFHy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6869 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid