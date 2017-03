Nov 10 Valneva SE :

* Q3 revenues & grants 21.5 million euros ($23.11 million) versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 net loss 5.9 million euros versus loss of 2.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 0.5 million euros versus loss of 15,000 euros year ago

* Expects 2015 overall IFRS revenues and grants to be above 75 million euros, including product sales of approximately 50 million euros

* Anticipates a significant growth in product sales in 2016

* Will continue to report a loss in 2015 due to its significant research and development investments