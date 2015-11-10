Nov 10 Abn Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS):

* Announces details of initial public offering (IPO)

* Indicative price range for the offering is set at 16 - 20 euros ($17.19-$21.49)(inclusive) per offer DR

* Offering consists of a sale by NLFI (NL Financial Investments) of 188 million offer DRs representing 188 million shares

* Offering is valued at approximately 3,008 - 3,760 million euros on the basis of the offer price range and excluding the over-allotment option, or at approximately 3,459 - 4,324 million euros assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option

* Based on the number of outstanding shares, the offer price range corresponds to a current equity value of approximately 15.0 - 18.8 billion euros for ABN Amro

* Offer and subscription period commences at 9:00 CET today and is expected to end at 17:30 CET on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2015

* NLFI has granted the underwriters, as part of the offering, an over-allotment option of DRs representing up to an additional 15 pct of the offer DRs