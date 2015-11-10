CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
Nov 10 Delta Lloyd Nv
* Gross written premiums (GWP) General Insurance up 2 pct to 1,068 million euros ($1.15 billion), combined ratio (COR) remained strong at 96.6 pct (9M 2014: 95.8 pct)
* IGD group solvency ratio of 181 pct at end September (year-end 2014: 183 pct), mainly impacted by assumptions recalibration
* Shareholders' funds -2 pct at 2,422 million euros at end September (year-end 2014: 2,468 million euros)
* Q3 new annualized premium income 342 million euros versus 324 million euros year ago
* In first nine months of 2015, operational expenses amounted to 465 million euros (9M 2014: 468 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid