Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Globo Plc :
* Confirm that cancellation of company's aim securities will take effect from 7 am Dec. 1, 2015 pursuant to AIM Rule 1 of AIM rules for companies
* Joint administrators do not anticipate that there will be any return from administration for shareholders of Globo Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order