Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Leoni Q3 sales 1.11 billion eur

* Leoni Q3 ebit 30 million eur

* Leoni Q3 consolidated net income 16 million eur

* Leoni new 2015 forecast: EBIT of more than 130 million eur, sales at least 4.4 billion eur

* Leoni says sales of about 4.6 billion eur expected in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)