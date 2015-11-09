Nov 9 Valneva SE :

* Announces U.S. distribution and marketing services agreements with Vaxserve for Japanese encephalitis vaccine ixiaro

* Vaxserve will perform marketing and promotional services and distribute Valneva's japanese encephalitis vaccine exclusively in U.S. private market beginning Dec 18, 2015

