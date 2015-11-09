BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln - SEC Filing
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oFGVbd] Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Valneva SE :
* Announces U.S. distribution and marketing services agreements with Vaxserve for Japanese encephalitis vaccine ixiaro
* Vaxserve will perform marketing and promotional services and distribute Valneva's japanese encephalitis vaccine exclusively in U.S. private market beginning Dec 18, 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oFGVbd] Further company coverage:
* Bioblast Pharma announces termination of securities offering
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: