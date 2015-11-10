Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Elma Electronic AG :
* Elma strengthens its system business by acquiring Trenew Electronic
* Trenew Electronic will be consolidated into the Elma Group as from November 2015
* Expects that this acquisition will not have any material impact on the Elma Groups's sales and earnings in the current business year
* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1Seyecq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order