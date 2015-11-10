UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V. I. PJSC :
* 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 224.2 million roubles ($3.47 million) versus 279.4 million roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 41.8 million roubles versus 124.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1O0SAVB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.