UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Cloetta Ab Q3
* Net sales for quarter increased by 12.0 per cent to sek 1,459m
* Operating profit increased to sek 212m (178)
* Mean forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts were for EBIT of 196 mln SEK, sales of 1.39 bln SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.