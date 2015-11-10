Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Q3 revenue 90.7 million Norwegian crowns ($10.49 million) versus 38.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 11.7 million crowns versus 4.2 million crowns year ago
* Says main drivers behind the strong growth is acquisitions as well as organic growth driven by increased demand
* Says market for B2B mobile services has been a double-digits growth market over the last years and expects this situation to last
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6451 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
