* Q3 revenue 90.7 million Norwegian crowns ($10.49 million) versus 38.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 11.7 million crowns versus 4.2 million crowns year ago

* Says main drivers behind the strong growth is acquisitions as well as organic growth driven by increased demand

* Says market for B2B mobile services has been a double-digits growth market over the last years and expects this situation to last

