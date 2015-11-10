Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Electra Gruppen publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 366.8 million Swedish crowns ($42.2 million)versus 411.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 10.1 million crowns versus 12.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6895 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order