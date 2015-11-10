Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Napatech A/S :
* Q3 revenue 60.4 million Danish crowns ($8.7 million), up 36 percent compared to Q3 2014
* Q3 EBITDA was 11.6 million Danish crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for year is maintained - revenue growth around 12 pct, EBITDA margin around 12 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9420 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order