Nov 10 UBM Plc :

* Has continued to perform in line with expectations during period

* Largest events continue to drive performance, consistent with 'events first' strategy

* PR Newswire and other marketing services performed in line with expectations

* Advanstar's performance remains in line with our expectations and integration is on track

* Outlook for profitability of group in 2015 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)