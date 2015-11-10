UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Hornby Plc
* Uk revenue for ten weeks from early september to 8 november increased by 9% compared to last year
* Sees profit for current financial year will be lower than market expectations but will recover next year
* Expects impact of european restructuring on co will mean fy revenue and profit for will be lower than market expectations
* Expected that there will now be an underlying group loss before tax for full financial year of 2.0 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.