Nov 10 Nexus AG :

* In first nine months 2015, sales improved by 24.1 pct from 56.351 million euros ($60.57 million) (9 months 2014) to 69.949 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA increased by 33.3 pct to 13.382 million euros (9 months 2014: 10.038 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT in amount of 6.341 million euros improved compared to same period last year (9 months 2014: 5.134 million euros) by 23.5 percent Source text - bit.ly/1OB26BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)