UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB
* Consolidated sales of company for October 2015 amounted to 8.9 million euros ($9.57 million), 9 pct decrease comparing to October 2014
* Says 9-month sales amounted to 90.5 million euros, 24 pct decrease versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.