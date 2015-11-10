Nov 10 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Has acquired two modern properties on campus of RWTH Aachen

* Property was purchased from development company Landmarken AG through Patrizia Grundinvest Fund

* Combined property value for two buildings is around 40 million euros ($43.02 million) Source text - bit.ly/1Qr5Wgj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)