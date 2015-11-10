Nov 10 Paysafe Group Plc :

* Continued to enjoy strong trading during Q3

* Full-year group revenue and EBITDA before synergies are in line with management expectations

* Circa $5-10 million of synergy savings are expected to be achieved by end of Q4 2015, ahead of management's previously-expected Q1, 2016 timeline

* Anticipates earliest possible date at which company will be considered for inclusion in FTSE 250 index will be quarterly review in March 2016