Nov 10 Softline AG :

* Order backlog as of Q3-end further expanded to 9.1 million euros ($10 million) from 5.5 million euros in 9-mth 2014)

* 9-month EBITDA loss at 170 thousand euros versus profit 126 thousand euros year ago

* Revenues in the first nine months of 2015 up from 13.3 million euros (9-mth 2014) to 12.1 million euros