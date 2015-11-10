UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group turnover of 626.7 million rupees versus 530.6 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 44.3 million rupees versus 3.9 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group earnings per share of 6.80 rupees Source: bit.ly/1L7NUbN Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.