Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Leoni :
* CEO says too early to tell in which quarter problems in on-board electrical system unit will be resolved
* CEO says charges for more personnel, higher costs, consultants will amount to about 50 million euros ($53.70 million) in Q4
* CEO says Ukrainian production running rather well, is one of our best plants
* CEO says wants to reduce number of employees in Romania, considering moving production to other Eastern European countries
* CEO asked about Q4, says sees wiring systems unit loss of 10 million euros
* CEO says will continue to pay dividend, are solidly financed, will continue to grow Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order