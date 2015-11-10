Nov 10 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* 9-month operating revenues 545.0 million euros ($585 million)versus 515.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month net interest income improved by 3.3 million euros, from 130.4 million euros the previous year to 133.7 million euros

* 9-month net trading income was almost unchanged at 82.2 million euros (9-month 2014: 82.3 million euros)

* 9-month net profit 114.6 million euros versus 102.2 million euros year ago

* Pre-Tax profit in the first nine months of 2015 up by 9.2 pct to 166.5 million euros (9-month 2014: 152.5 million euros)

* Continues to expect a single-digit percentage increase in revenues for the 2015 financial year as a result Source text - bit.ly/1MICIDy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)