Nov 10 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :
* 9-month operating revenues 545.0 million euros ($585
million)versus 515.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month net interest income improved by 3.3 million euros,
from 130.4 million euros the previous year to 133.7 million
euros
* 9-month net trading income was almost unchanged at 82.2
million euros (9-month 2014: 82.3 million euros)
* 9-month net profit 114.6 million euros versus 102.2
million euros year ago
* Pre-Tax profit in the first nine months of 2015 up by 9.2
pct to 166.5 million euros (9-month 2014: 152.5 million euros)
* Continues to expect a single-digit percentage increase in
revenues for the 2015 financial year as a result
Source text - bit.ly/1MICIDy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9319 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)